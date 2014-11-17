Sandman plugin said to be "the delay of your dreams"

What would the delay plugin of your dreams look like? Unfiltered Audio thinks it has the answer with the appropriately-named Sandman, which is also said to have loop-mangling potential.

In fact, the company says that Sandman can be used not only as a traditional delay, but also as a flanger, a granulator, a wavetable oscillator or something else entirely. The dual LFOs are on hand to accommodate your modulation whims, while there's more riffing on the Sandman name with the Sleep mode that freezes your delay buffer to create 'locked' loops.

You can see Sandman being put through its paces in the video above. You can find out more, download a demo or buy it on the Unfiltered Audio website. It's currently on sale for $14.99 - the price will rise to $19.99 at the end of this week. Both Mac and PC users are covered with 32/64-bit VST/AU versions.

Unfiltered Audio Sandman features