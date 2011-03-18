SampleRadar: 713 free robotic synthpop samples

At the risk of sounding like your dad, SampleRadar likes to think it's a pretty groovy kind of cat. However, you can only have so much of hanging loose and there are times when a bit of rigidity is in order.

Times like this in fact, as we present a collection of old-school robotic synthpop samples that were inspired by German pioneers Kraftwerk. Quantise your download finger and read on to find out more.

What you need to know

The samples are split into nine folders, each of which is named to give an indication of the type of samples that are contained within. The likes of drum machines, FX, speaking toys and vocoded vocals (some in German) are all here.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The robotic synthpop samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Korg KR55 beat

FX sound

Speaking toy

Vocoded vocal

Robotic synthpop samples: click to download

Robotic synthpop samples (185MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

