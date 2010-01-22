SampleRadar: 502 free '80s samples

After a week off to deal with the deluge of news that flowed from the 2010 Winter NAMM Show, SampleRadar returns to bring you more high-quality (and royalty-free) loops, hits and multisamples.

For a long time, a lot of the music produced in the '80s was held in low regard, but it seems to be an endless source of inspiration for many of today's artists. We're celebrating this new appreciation by bringing you a selection of samples that take their lead from the likes of David Bowie, Gary Numan, Michael Jackson and - gulp - Toto.

What you need to know

The samples are split into six folders, each of which contains a construction kit of samples at a defined tempo (93, 117, 118, 120, 125 and126bpm). As well as loops, each kit also contains hits.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The '80s samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

'80s samples: click to download

'80s samples (432MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

