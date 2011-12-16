SampleRadar: 441 free techno atmosphere samples

SampleRadar is channelling the spirit of Detroit this week, as it takes another trip to planet techno.

This time, it's atmospheric loops we're dealing with, all of which are designed to give your techno tracks that little bit of extra character.

What you need to know

The samples are all supplied in a single folder.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The techno atmosphere samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Loop 14

Loop 123

Loop 237

Loop 349

Loop 448

Techno atmosphere samples samples: click to download

Techno atmosphere samples (560MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Techno tutorials

33 classic techno creation tips

14 essential minimal house tips

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub