ROLI acquires software developer FXpansion

ROLI, creator of the innovative and super-expressive Seaboard controllers, has acquired fellow UK company and highly respected software developer FXpansion, it's been announced.

This suggests that, rather than simply wanting to be known for its controller hardware, ROLI wants to provide you with the sounds you need as well. The company already had the Equator soft synth and Noise iOS app on its roster, and now it can count the likes of the BFD3 drum sampler, Geist2 groove machine and Strobe2 synth among its product line-up as well.

Commenting on the acquisition, Roland Lamb, founder and CEO of ROLI, said, "We are creating a Connected Music ecosystem of devices that will change the way people make and enjoy music. Our leadership in music technology innovation - across both software and hardware - strengthens with every link we add to ROLI's toolchain. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of musical expression and technological innovation with FXpansion, which has been at the forefront of audio software development for the past 15 years."

Angus Hewlett, founder and CEO of FXpansion, added, "This acquisition is a momentous opportunity for FXpansion. Together ROLI and FXpansion can create best-in-class instruments, even as we continue to develop the FXpansion products our users know and love."

Support for FXpansion customers will continue as before, and the company's products will be sold in the same way. We also hear that BFD 3.2 and Cypher2 are in development.