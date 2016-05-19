FXpansion Geist2 offers new sampling and slicing features for beat makers

Five years ago, FXpansion launched Geist, a new piece of beat production software that was itself an evolution of the Guru drum machine. Now the company is banging the drum for Geist2, which promises to be an even greater beat-building platform.

Sporting a redesigned and rescalable interface, this offers a refined slicing engine and now includes 64 pads. What's more, the redesigned sampler enables you to record audio directly to these pads.

There's a new TransMod modulation system, while a song mode sits alongside pattern and scene sequencing options. The sound library comes courtesy of Splice Sounds, and those who buy Geist2 can also have two expander packs as part of the deal.

Find out more in the video above and on the FXpansion website. Geist2 runs standalone or as a VST/AU/AAX plugin on PC and Mac, and costs £139. A demo can be downloaded, too.

FXpansion Geist2 key features