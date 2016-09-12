Roland now has a '909' turntable and mixer

While Roland's big new DJ controller has 808 branding and comes with a built-in drum machine, the company also has a couple of limited edition 909-badged products that can be used in the booth. Specifically, a direct drive turntable and a 2-channel mixer.

Before you start to worry that Roland has bolted a groovebox on somewhere, we should assure you that the TT-99 and DJ-99 look pretty standard (well, apart from having 909 plastered all over them). The former is a 3-speed turntable with a built-in phono equalizer, while the latter sports a mini crossfader, dedicated DVS inputs/outputs and a 3-band EQ for each input.

Find out more on the Roland website. The TT-99 costs £289/€349 and the DJ-99 is £209/€249. Both will be available in October.