Roland Boutique: new Juno, Jupiter and JX synths confirmed

The teaser campaign for Roland's new 'Boutique' range of synths was brought to a rather abrupt halt when a retailer released images and specs last week, but only now have the products been officially confirmed.

As expected, we have the JP-08, JU-06 and JX-03 to look forward to, which are inspired by the Jupiter-8, Juno-106 and JX-3P respectively.

The synth engines are powered by the same Analog Circuit Behaviour (ACB) technology as the instruments in Roland's Aira range, so we'd be surprised if these synths don't deliver a pretty close approximation of the originals' sound, and there's a strong emphasis on hands-on control.

Of course, there will be those who complain that they're digital, but if you want analogue, Roland is at least now providing it elsewhere in its JD-X products.

Perhaps the bigger question is whether these synths will just feel like 'Airas in disguise'; indeed, some will ask why Roland needed to invent another brand in order to release them. System-1 owners will no doubt be wondering why they couldn't just have had Jupiter, Juno and JX Plug-Outs, while others will want to know if we're likely to get VST/AU versions any time soon.

What's more, the Boutique name is curious - with their battery-powering option and built-in speakers, these appear to be mainstream products rather than curios that will have limited appeal. That said, we are told that they're 'limited edition', which suggests that they're not going to be on sale forever.

One thing that is definitely quirky here is the optional mini keyboard, the K-25m. Some will balk at the fact that they have to pay extra to create a playable self-contained instrument, while others will be pleased that they're not being charged for built-in mini keys that they don't want and can instead plug in their MIDI controller of choice.

Click through the gallery to find out more about each Roland Boutique model - we'll have more for you when we've had a chance to play them.

It looks like prices are £255/$299 each for the JX-03 and JU-06, and £329/$399 for the JP-08. The K-25m costs £85/$99. All the products should be shipping this month.