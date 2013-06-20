Rane SL2 for Serato Scratch Live

DJ EXPO 2013: The Rane SL2 gives you the freedom to take your entire digital music collection on the road with advanced Serato Scratch Live features that add extra creativity to your DJing

This intuitive system replicates the traditional DJing experience for 'real feel' usability. The Rane SL2 USB 2.0 interface connects one or two standard vinyl or CD turntables to your computer using a single USB cable and audio connections to line inputs on your DJ mixer of choice.

This system includes Serato Scratch Live software with two 12˝ Serato Control Vinyl records, two Serato Control CDs, USB cable, and RCA audio cables to your mixer.