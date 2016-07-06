Rane set to join Numark and Denon DJ in the inMusic stable

InMusic has announced that it's set to acquire Rane, manufacturer of (among other things) a range of DJ hardware products.

The acquisition, which is set to be completed this summer, will bring Rane under the same ownership as fellow DJ brands Numark and Denon DJ.

"Rane Corporation is a great addition to inMusic," said Jack O'Donnell, CEO of inMusic. "Rane is a dynamic, esteemed audio brand focused on enhancing DJ performance and professional sound."

"I am proud Rane is going to become a member of the inMusic family," said Linda Arink, Finance Director for Rane. "This is the perfect new home for our company, one that will embrace the legacy of our products and grow our business to its maximum potential."

Rane was founded in 1981, and its product line includes DJ mixers, amplifiers, equalizers, networking products and crossovers.