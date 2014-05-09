Quicco Sound launches mi.1: Bluetooth wireless MIDI adapter

With mi.1, Japanese developer Quicco Sound is looking to provide an affordable solution for anyone who wants to add wireless MIDI I/O to a device that has standard MIDI DIN ports.

This compact gizmo operates over Bluetooth, and is powered by by the current coming out of the MIDI ports themselves. At the moment, the system is only compatible with iOS devices, but the developer has said that OS X support is on the roadmap.

Of course, the big question here concerns latency, but if the mi.1 can operate at acceptably low levels, then Quicco might be onto a winner.

The device is currently the subject of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, with a pledge of $35 potentially getting you an mi.1 in September. The device will go on sale for $45 in the same month.