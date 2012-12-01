Propellerhead Reason and Balance December offers

Get a free gift whether you buy Reason, Balance or both.

Propellerhead's UK Distributor Sound Technology has announced a couple of special offers for UK customers who buy Reason or a Balance audio interface during December.

Buy and register a new Reason or Reason Student/Teacher Edition package (full versions, not upgrades) in the UK or ROI between 1 - 31 December 2012 and you'll automatically receive the Reason Drum Kits 2 ReFill worth £89 absolutely free.

Once you register, a Drum Kits 2 ReFill licence will be added to your Propellerhead account and you'll be able to download it.

Buy and register Propellerhead's Balance audio interface in the UK or ROI between 1 - 31 December 2012 and you can claim a free Propellerhead laptop bag worth £49.

Also bear in mind that if you are an existing Reason v1-5 owner Balance comes with a free upgrade to Reason 6.5.

