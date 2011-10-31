Producer Sessions remix winner shows off his bundle of prizes!

The winner was announced at Producer Sessions Live and in the pages of Future Music around a month ago, but for those that are yet to hear it, here's Will Darling's winning remix of Joey Negro's No Sugar.

Here's what Future Music had to say about the winning mix: "What we were looking for was a finished product, with quality both in the idea and the execution.

"Will Darling's, straight-up house remix is polished, arranged and tweaked to perfection, using loads of the original track vocal, but toughening up the whole sound for more of a driving club feel, with lots of excellent musical aspects."

Will Darling therefore takes away an incredible £3k prize bundle which includes the amazing M-Audio Venom Synth, Axiom Pro Controller, FastTrack Interface, Native instruments' Komplete plug-in bundle and a pair of PMC DB1S-AII studio monitors.