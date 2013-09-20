Producer Sessions Live comes to Manchester next weekend!

Next weekend sees our massive live event for music producers, Producer Sessions Live, head north!

Running on 28 September in Manchester for the first time, it's going to be packed with seminars and masterclasses from pro producers, with the opportunity to get hands-on with the latest music gear from a range of the biggest companies in the industry.

The event will feature masterclasses with the likes of Kirk Degiorgio, Dom Kane, Luke Solomon, Shadow Child, Nu:Tone and more, plus all the latest gear from our huge list of exhibitors. There's also an afterparty in the evening at Manchester's Kosmonaut.

For an idea of what to expect, check out our PSL London show report.

Entry tickets cost just £9.50 and will give you access into the venue, exhibitors and the after party. Producer session seminars will need to be purchased separately with this ticket, you can purchase seminars at £7.50 each. Alternatively, you can pick up a day pass offering access to see as many producers as you like for £39.

For full details and tickets visit the Producer Sessions site.