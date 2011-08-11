Producer Sessions Live 2011: remix Joey Negro and win £3,000 prize

Producer Sessions Live 2011, which takes place in London on 3-4 September, represents your chance to get in-person advice from a wide range of today's finest studio hounds and check out the latest gear. But that's not all: a special PSL remix competition is also running, with the winner set to receive a prize bundle worth in excess of £3,000.

To take part, entrants must download the elements of Joey Negro's track No Sugar over at SoundCloud (or at the bottom of the page), remix it, and upload to the PSL SoundCloud drop box. The deadline for entries is 29 August, so get cracking.

A shortlist of 10 finalists will be selected in the race to secure the top prize, and the winner will be chosen by Joey Negro and a panel of producers on the final day of Producer Sessions Live.

Once again hosted at SAE's flagship London school, the teams from Future Music and Computer Music will be taking over the building for Producer Sessions Live on 3 and 4 September 2011 to present five floors and 20 demo rooms filled with tutorials, gear demos and essential advice for upcoming producers.

The venue

SAE London is the UK's number one school for audio and video engineers. It's throwing open the doors of its brand new flagship facility in London for Producer Sessions Live. So come to the event and check out SAE's state-of-the-art studio HQ too!

Click here for information on getting to the venue

Tickets

Click here to buy tickets. A day ticket costs £10, while entry to each Producer Session costs £5.