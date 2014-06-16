Point Blank launches Native Instruments Sound Design course

Online music school Point Blank has unveiled a new course that promises to improve your sound design skills using a selection of Native Instruments' top plugin synths.

Discussing the launch, Point Blank says: "The new Sound Design online course will take your music production skills to the next level. Whether you are producing tracks for the dancefloor or designing sound for multimedia, this creative sound design module will give you the knowledge to reproduce contemporary sounds using a variety of tools whilst developing your own unique style.

"Featuring Kontakt, Reaktor, Absynth, Massive and loads more, you'll upload your music for expert analysis and video feedback on your work from a multimedia professional. And with Point Blank pitching your work to our ad agency partners, this course gets you working in the music industry."

The course includes over 130 quality video, frequent DVR (1-2-1 video feedback), eight hours of live masterclasses, 1 year access, over 160 pages of course notes, 24/7 access to the forum and exclusive audio resources to download.

You can sign up to check out a Sound Design course sample. There's also a dedicated course page on the Point Blank website. The course costs £695.