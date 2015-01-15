Plogue Chipspeech plugin recreates '80s voice synth chips

Chiptune plugin specialist Plogue has unveiled its latest product - a vintage-styled speech synthesizer known as Chipspeech. Promising to recreate the sound of a range of voice synthesis chips from the '80s, it offers seven distinct voices inspired by different devices.

Each of these voices has been given assigned a character, all of whom come with their own back stories. "Dandy 704 is a 19th century gentleman who decided to escape death by having his brain mummified and transferred to an internal vat," while "Otto Mozer is a mad scientist and has roboticized himself in order to achieve his plans for world domination." You get the general idea.

Once you've chosen your character, simply type in your lyrics and then play them on your MIDI keyboard. The sound can be easily modified with synth-style controls, and there's even a circuit bending emulation.

Find out more and listen to the impressive audio demos on the Plogue website. Chipspeech is available now as as 32/64-bit Mac/PC AU/VST/RTAS/AAX plugin and also runs standalone. It costs £60.