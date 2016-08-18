Pizza Hut delivers a 12-inch with a difference as it cooks up a DJ controller in a box

Having already made a musical placemat for McDonald's, British company Novalia has now collaborated with Pizza Hut to create a DJ controller in a pizza box.

Using printed MIDI technology, this emulates a 2-deck mixing setup and features a standard set of controls (pitch buttons, a crossfader and sync buttons, etc). It connects to your phone or laptop's DJing software over Bluetooth, and there's even a scratch feature.

The box is currently available in certain UK Pizza Hut restaurants - get in touch with @PizzaHutUK on Twitter to find out where you can get a slice of the action.