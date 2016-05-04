Do you want to go large? McTrax is the McDonald's musical placemat

McDonald's customers in Amsterdam got a surprise recently, when they were given placemats that doubled-up as music production controllers.

Printed with conductive ink and connecting wirelessly to a smartphone, the McTrax mat enables you to trigger loops in a variety of styles, apply effects, adjust the tempo and even record your own voice.

This isn't the first time we've seen a paper controller, of course: we briefed you on Novalia's Printed MIDI concept in 2015.

The McTrax mat was created by This Page Amsterdam in conjunction with TBWA/Neboko, but sadly, we haven't heard of any plans to roll it out worldwide. We guess our Return of the (Big) Mac remix will just have to wait...

