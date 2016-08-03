Pioneer's PLX-500 direct drive turntable is affordable and versatile

Pioneer has announced a new direct drive turntable that seems to be aimed at the 'vinyl lover' who might also want to dip their toe into DJing waters.

More affordable than the PLX-1000, which was unveiled in 2014, the PLX-500 benefits from a line output, which means you can plug it straight into your speakers without the need for an external amp.

There's also a USB audio output, and if you couple the deck with Pioneer's rekordbox software and dvs Plus Pack - plus a compatible DJM mixer and RB-VS1-K Control Vinyl - you can play and scratch digital files.

Indeed, the high-torque deck is said to be ideal for scratching, and includes a cartridge, stylus and slipmat. It's available in black and white.

Expect to see the PLX-500 in stores in September priced at €349. Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.

In other news, Pioneer has announced that it's DM-40 desktop monitors are now available in white.

The DM-40-Ws features the same technology as the original black version, including the soft dome tweeters with DECO convex diffusers produce a 3D stereo sound and a wide sweet spot.

The monitors are available from mid September 2016 at an SRP of €169 (per pair), including VAT. More information can be found on the DM-40-W webpage.

DM-40-W features