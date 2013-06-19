Pioneer DJM-750 four-channel digital mixer

Image 1 of 3 Pioneer DJM-750K mixer Image 2 of 3 Pioneer DJM-750K mixer Image 3 of 3 Pioneer DJM-750K mixer

DJ EXPO 2013: The new DJM-750 four-channel digital mixer takes FX manipulation and software synergy to new levels, thanks to the new Boost Colour FX and a built-in 24-bit/96 kHz USB sound card.

The DJM-750 combines the latest audio and FX technology in an attractively priced four-channel mixer. The new addition meets the demands of today's DJs, with PC/Mac compatibility right out of the box.

Loaded with features to inspire creativity, the new Boost Colour FX adds a second effect to the Sound Colour FX in play, and lets DJs control the parameters of both FX with just one knob. The mixer boasts 13 Beat FX - including the new Vinyl Brake - with a dedicated Level/Depth knob.

