Pioneer announces the updated DDJ-SB2 controller

Following on from the announcement of the flagship DJM-S9, Pioneer is taking care of the budget end of the market with the launch of the DDJ-SB2, an entry-level controller for Serato DJ Intro and Serato DJ.

Featuring the same performance pads, filter fade and onboard iZotope effects as the original DDJ-SB, version two also boasts four-deck control for Serato DJ.

Read more: Izotope Nectar 3

Also included in the updated hardware are trim pots, level meters and the Pad Trans beat effect. Which allows you to cut the volume in time with the BPM by hitting the performance pads.

The DDJ-SB2 will be bundled with Serato DJ Intro and is available from September at an SRP of €259. Find out more on the Pioneer website.