Oliver Huntemann's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro
“I started producing mathematics’s Creator/ Notator on the Atari 1040ST around 1990. That was the predecessor software of Logic and I’ve stuck with it since then. I can see some handy advantages of Ableton Live, but I appreciate Logic Pro’s fantastic effects and its far better sound quality.”
Native Instruments Traktor Scratch Pro
“I tried out Traktor Scratch Pro just for fun and fell in love with it. As I still like to control my music via vinyl, Traktor is the perfect solution for me.”
Arturia V Collection
“My studio partner in crime André Winter and I are huge fans of the Arturia stuff. I have owned this collection for a very long time - it’s a great thing having all these classic synths available on the computer. The Minimoog and the ARP [2600 – pictured above] are in most of my tracks; they’re always good for basics and the biggest basslines.”
Rob Papen Albino
“This is another great software synth in our basic studio setup. It has some cool preset sounds that are easy to process - just a few edits and you have a unique lead sound. It’s very good for white noise hi-hats, too.”
Reactable Systems Reactable Mobile
“I’ve been playing with the original Reactable during my Paranoia album tour, which was big fun - not easy to handle but very intuitive to work with on stage. I enjoyed it very much and I still like to play around with the Reactable iPad app.”