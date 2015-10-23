New Sequential Prophet-6 synth module will be shipping in November

Dave Smith's Sequential brand has a new product in its stable in the form of the P6 synth module.

This is a scaled-down, keyless version of the six-voiced Prophet-6 which was released earlier this year and has become, according to Dave Smith, the most successful product launch in the company's history. Just like its bigger brother, the new module features an all-analogue signal path and discrete VCOs, VCAs, and filters.

In a similar vein to the shrunk-down P12 module, the P6 is small enough to fit in your backpack. However, unlike the P12, the new P6 is entirely knob-per-function with zero menu diving.

The diminutive Prophet also benefits from a new poly chain feature, which enables two units to be chained up for 12-note polyphony.

The product will be shipping in late November for around $2,199. More details can be found on the Dave Smith Instruments website.