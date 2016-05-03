New Richie Hawtin DJ mixer revealed

Richie Hawtin is inviting you to 'play differently' with a new DJ mixer that will be fully revealed tonight at a special show in Berlin.

The new analogue mixer was developed by Hawtin in conjunction with ex-Allen & Heath Xone designer Andy Rigby-Jones. Called the Model 1, and released under the PLAYdifferently banner, the 6-channel mixer "offers a new level of uncompromising quality and intuitive functionality combined with hand-crafted British design."

If you can't make it to the mixer's launch tonight at the Arena club in Berlin, don't worry, as you'll be able to watch it via Boilerroom.tv. The stream will go live from 8pm CET through to 1am and will include performances from PLAYdifferently ambassadors including Dubfire, Chris Liebing and Richie himself.

Model 1 is available to preorder now direct from the PLAYdifferently website for a solid £2500, plus a flat-rate £50 worldwide shipping fee (excluding taxes). The first batch of orders will ship after 30 June 2016.

Features include