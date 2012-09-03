New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2012)
Propellerhead Reason 6.5 (£349)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Conceptually controversial, Reason 6.5 is nevertheless a technical masterpiece and a pivotal update.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Reason 6.5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 181)
Scuffham S-Gear ($90)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“S-Gear eschews bells and whistles for a straightforward user experience and quality tonal options.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Scuffham S-Gear
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 358)
Nord Electro 4D (£1,649)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An evolutionary upgrade, the E4D subtly improves the E3 in all the right places.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Electro 4D
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 256)
Lynx HiLo (£2,299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The HiLo offers a unique blend of features with an equally unique price/quality ratio.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lynx HiLo
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 256)
Yamaha 01V96i Digital Mixer (£1,979)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you like the idea of a compact-format digital desk, the 01V concept remains a winner.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha 01V96i Digital Mixer
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 256)
Eventide Blackhole ($199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sound designers and adventurous music producers will flip for Blackhole's versatile, hands-on features.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide Blackhole
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 256)
Nektar Panorama P4 (£399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A comprehensive and well- integrated controller that's ideal for power users of Reason.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nektar Panorama P4
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 256)
Voxengo Warmifier ($60)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Want to inject digital mixes with a bit of analogue juice? Warmifier is still one of the best - and cheapest!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Voxengo Warmifier
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 256)
Sonic Academy ANA (£50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Thanks to its PCM-based engine, ANA sounds big, bold and beautiful, while its solid feature-set seals the deal.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Academy ANA
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
