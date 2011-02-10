iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 23
The next generation
iOS apps may still primarily be used for casual music making or as scratchpads, but with the launch of Intua’s BeatMaker 2 (see below), it looks like we’ve now got another viable platform for end-to-end production.
What’s more, with speculation mounting that a powered-up iPad 2 is already in production, even more capable apps will surely be on the way soon. Good times.
Intua BeatMaker 2, £11.99
We’ve been waiting for a new all-in-one music production app to rival Blip Interactive’s NanoStudio, and this second version of Beatmaker might just be it. Featuring a drum machine, keyboard sampler, sequencer, wave editor, mixer and its own soundbank, it’s a serious iOS studio. Check out the demo video.
Konkreet Labs Konkreet Performer, £14.99
We’re getting used to seeing iPad synths with innovative interfaces, but this is a convention-defying controller app. Instead of knobs, faders and the like, the idea is that you tweak your PC/Mac instruments using ‘abstract objects’. Konkreet Performer users OSC at the moment but native MIDI support is on the way.
Birnimal APP robick, £1.79
A curious audio player that may also help your music making. Why? Because it enables you to repeat sections of a track and play them in different keys and at different tempi. There’s also a reverse option and 3-band EQ, though it isn’t clear whether or not robick has access to the iPod music library.