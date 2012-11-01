New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2012)
Sony Creative Software SpectraLayers Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Powerful but overly fiddly, SpectraLayers can give some amazing results if you've got the patience for it."
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
Brainworx bx_rockrack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In terms of raw numbers, there's less here than most competitors, but what's there sounds absolutely fantastic."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 183)
Garritan Classic Pipe organs
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Short of actually booking yourself in for a session at your local church, this is as good as it gets."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
UVI String Machines
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Fantastic classic string synth sounds that don't cost the earth."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI String Machines
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
WaveMachine Labs Auria
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This really is a full-on professional DAW for iPad, albeit one that currently only records, processes and mixes audio, not MIDI."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
Vlek Beatsurfing
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Beatsurfing is a deceptively powerful controller - very straightforward to use, yet capable of great depth and artistic inspiration."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
Steinberg Retrologue
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An extremely capable analogue synth with an attainable price tag."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
u-he The Dark Zebra
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Dark Zebra is an odd semi-upgrade, and we're not totally sure how we feel about the price, but the quality of the patches and new synth modules is unquestionable."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
Intermorphic Noatikl 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If melodic inspiration's what you need, Noatikl's generative wizardry can help - now with added sound generation!"
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
PSP Audioware BussPressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Affordable, quality mix bus compression from the masters of dynamics processing, with all mod cons."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
IK Multimedia ARC System 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For anyone who's serious about getting the best sound from their setup, we strongly recommend ARC System 2."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
Nomad Factory Magma
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A flexible, easy-to-use effects suite that sacrifices a certain amount of depth in favour of breadth."
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
XILS-Lab Oxium
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Quirky, fun and sonically lush, Oxium is another forward-thinking, characterful winner from XILS-Lab."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 183)
Roland Integra-7 Sound Module
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A sonic chameleon - a cross platform DAW editor/tablet app would complete this killer package."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
UAD-2 Sonnox EQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You must decide which platform best suits your needs for this great-sounding EQ."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
FXpansion DCAM Dynamics
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Four excellent and diverse compressors from one of the finest development houses."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
Vermona Retroverb Lancet
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great processor box that offers something original and exciting. We defy anyone not to have fun with it."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
Griffin StudioConnect
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The StudioConnect really does very little to connect you to your studio so maybe a name change is in order - and halve the price while you're at it."
2.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
Reloop Terminal Mix4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Solid design with great jogwheels, but, bafflingly, the software only supports two of the four channels."
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
Sinevibes Array
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Delivers spectacular rhythmic multiband filtering, albeit with little in the way of fine control."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
Unity Audio The Rock MK2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent pair of monitors that tell you the truth right across the audio spectrum."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
Thermionic Culture Solo Vulture
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A highly desirable item for those who appreciate what valves can do in the right hands."
3 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music Magazine 258)
Numark 4Trak DJ Controller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A large and well-specified controller with great build quality and a useful standalone mixer."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 258)
iZotope Alloy 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Alloy 2's take on the channel strip concept is futuristic, brilliantly designed and sounds fantastic."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)
Rob Papen Predator-RE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The best synth in Reason. Make it yours."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)
Steinberg Padshop Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Making granular synthesis easy and fun, Pro is a must-upgrade for Padshop users and a bargain for everyone else."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)
Acoustica Mixcraft Pro Studio 6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not as generational a leap as v5, but still a very powerful, well-equipped DAW."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)
Yonac Magellan
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A comprehensive, tactile synth for the iPad that's capable of creating some truly excellent sounds."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)