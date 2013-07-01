New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2013)
HDAnywhere 4x4 Multiroom+
Every month, MusicRadar's sister publications - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - print the best independent reviews of music-making gear.
We've collated any music-making hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plug-in, synth and other related gear reviews posted on the site during June 2013.
All the gear on display here was reviewed in Computer Music issue 192/193 and Future Music issue 266/267, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's not cheap but it works great, right up to full 1080p and surround sources."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HDAnywhere 4x4 Multiroom+ review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 266)
eaReckon EARebound
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superb creative delay plugin that succeeds wholeheartedly in making a complex system very easy to use."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: eaReckon EARebound review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
Yamaha MX61
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An attractive, entry level board with some handy features at a fair price that beginners will especially love."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha MX61 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 266)
Kirnu Cream
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A kick-ass arpeggiator with a mind- boggling array of MIDI-generating and manipulation systems on board."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kirnu Cream review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
Focusrite Scarlett 18i20
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A flexible, sonically superlative audio interface with comprehensive I/O and a price that can't be argued with."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
MuTools MuLab 5 UL
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We're disappointed by MuLab 5's dated interface and limited featureset. MUX, however, is definitely worthy of attention..."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MuTools MuLab 5 UL review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
Sinevibes Sequential 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sequential 2 is a gift for the glitch-happy producer, generating an endless array of unpredictable sounds from anything you care to feed into it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Sequential 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
iZotope Nectar Elements
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For the vast majority of amateur and semi-pro producers, there's more than enough here to get the job done."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Nectar Elements review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
Techné Media Different Drummer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An innovative app that when used in conjunction with your DAW could prove a powerful rhythm design tool."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Techné Media Different Drummer review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
FL Studio Mobile for Android
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're got a decent Android device FL Studio is worth looking at, though you'll need to accept that it has certain limitations that may not be removed any time soon."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FL Studio Mobile for Android review
Tronsonic/Synth Magic System 1000M
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A riotous, engaging retro synth that sounds great and is a true bargain."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tronsonic/Synth Magic System 1000M review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
UVI UVX-3P
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With UVX-3P, UVI have captured the spirit of yet another classic, but although it sounds ace, if your analogue synth folder is already well-stocked, it may be somewhat redundant."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI UVX-3P review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 192)
Denon MC2000 DJ Controller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The MC2000 is robust enough for DJ travels and so simple to use beginners will get it straight off."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Denon MC2000 DJ Controller review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 267)
Echo Audio Echo 2 USB Interface
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The touch control surface comes down to personal taste but this is a great sounding, compact interface."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Echo Audio Echo 2 USB Interface review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 267)
Arturia SparkLE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A powerful beat-making tool with functionality and sound quality way beyond its low price point."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia SparkLE review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 267)
Spitfire Audio Sable Strings Vol.1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sable Vol.1 brings Spitfire Audio's ambitious orchestral library concept sharply into focus."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Sable Strings Vol.1 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 267)
Meridian Audio Explorer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Is it worth the cash? £249 is relatively cheap for a high quality DAC but it's still a fairly serious investment. For anyone who travels and has to make decisions on headphones, yes it's worth it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meridian Audio Explorer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 267)
Thermionic Culture The Fat Bustard II Special Limited Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A classy summing mixer for Fat Bustard fans and beyond whom enjoy greater clarity and less noise."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thermionic Culture The Fat Bustard II Special Limited Edition review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 267)
XILS-Lab Le Masque: Delay 1.5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Le Masque: Delay 1.5's masking system takes the ubiquitous filter/ delay combo to new heights."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-Lab Le Masque: Delay 1.5 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 267)
Nektar Panorama P1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"After a painful setup, the P1 proves to be a deeply comprehensive and powerful controller for Cubase and Reason."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nektar Panorama P1 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
MuTools MUX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This VST-hosting modular construction kit would still be a monster bargain if it cost twice as much. Highly recommended!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MuTools MUX review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
MeldaProduction MWobbler
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Although aimed foremost at bass music producers, MWobbler's extensive bag of tricks could find favour in any genre."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MWobbler review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)