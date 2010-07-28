New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2010)
Propellerhead Software ReBirth (£3.99)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, controllers, synths and mics to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music and Rhythm’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 154, Future Music issue 229 and Rhythm issue 179, and published on MusicRadar throughout July.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Propellerhead Software’s ReBirth.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Get past the fiddly interface and you'll fall in love with ReBirth all over again.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software ReBirth
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
Line 6 Pod Farm 2 Platinum ($299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not quite the update it could have been, but Pod Farm 2 remains a strong contender in the amp sim arena.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 Pod Farm 2 Platinum
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
Korg iElectribe (£5.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“iElectribe really does turn your iPad into a functional groovebox, and a hugely enjoyable one, too.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg iElectribe
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
Universal Audio Precision Enhancer HZ ($199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid, straightforward bass enhancer with Universal Audio's usual attention to detail and slick sound quality.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Precision Enhancer HZ
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
Softube Valley People Dyna-mite (£215)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not an all-purpose dynamics unit by any means, but Dyna-mite excels in those situations where you need crack and snap.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Valley People Dyna-mite
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
BBE Sound Stomp Ware (£110)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As with real guitar pedals, BBE's bundle o' boxes is simple yet effective, with plenty of rude 'tude (dude).
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: BBE Sound Stomp Ware
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
BBE Sound Sonic Sweet (£110)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The L82 we can live without and the H82 is limited in scope. The D82 is a winner, though, with its time-proven processing.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: BBE Sound Sonic Sweet
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
MeldaProduction MMultiBandHarmonizer (€35)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Great for glitchy granular effects and generating additional harmonic content, though vocals aren't this plug-in's forte.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MMultiBandHarmonizer
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
MeldaProduction MMultiBandTransient (€40)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“MeldaProduction have made a potentially overwhelming effect relatively easy to wield, with some good results to be had.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MMultiBandTransient
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
Loomer Sequent (£58)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Inspiring, fun and with a fine sound, Sequent is a fine effort from Loomer.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Loomer Sequent
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
MOTU Ethno Instrument 2 (£299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“While the multisampled patches can be hit and miss, Ethno 2's splendid selection of loops is highly desirable.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MOTU Ethno Instrument 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
Iced Audio AudioFinder 5 ($69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not the sexiest bit of music software, but when it comes to getting a grip on your samples, nothing beats AudioFinder.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Iced Audio AudioFinder 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
Synchro Arts VocALign Project 3 (£234)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Do you want perfectly aligned vocals? Then get VocALign! It's that simple.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synchro Arts VocALign Project 3
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 154)
Dave Smith Mopho Keyboard (£550)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Adding a keyboard and improving the interface takes the Mopho to the next level.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Mopho Keyboard
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Korg Monotron (£59)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Forget about its weaknesses. At such a low price it's impossible to resist its many charms.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Monotron
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Allen & Heath Xone:DX (£999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A total quality system, easy to use with loads of power for the ultimate decks 'n' FX DJ set.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath Xone:DX
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Korg Sound on Sound (£234)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Korg Sound on Sound is likely to become a must-have utility item for many musicians.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Sound on Sound
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Apogee GiO (£288)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Should definitely prove a popular choice for guitar- and Apple-based musicians and producers.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Apogee GiO
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
SPL Frontliner Model 2800 (£1644)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A flexible, hybrid, modular channel strip from SPL with a sound and tone to die for.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SPL Frontliner Model 2800
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Alesis Palmtrack (£119)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Its no-nonsense design makes it an ideal 'point and shoot' stereo recorder at a great price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Palmtrack
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Toontrack Electronic EZX (£49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Control freaks may be better off elsewhere, but for a plug-and-play solution featuring some of the freshest, most inspiring electronic percussion around, Electronic EZX hits the mark.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Electronic EZX
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Pioneer CDJ-350 & DJM-350 (£1479)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A fantastic, ready-to-go DJ setup that is future-proofed with USB and the RekordBox software.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer CDJ-350 & DJM-350
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Fostex PM0.4n (£140)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Packing more sonic weight than their size would suggest - good for those on a budget.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fostex PM0.4n
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Avantone BV-1 Valve Mic (£1056)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The BV-1 is a very stylish mic. It's not cheap, but the price is reasonable given what's included.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Avantone BV-1 Valve Mic
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Audio Damage Discord 3 ($60)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another fantastic sound mangler from Audio Damage that won't hurt your wallet.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Discord 3
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Focal Professional CMS 40 Compact Monitors (£564)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The CMS 40s performed beyond my expectations for their size. Put them at the top of your list!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focal Professional CMS 40 Compact Monitors
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
VIR2 Electri6ity (£259)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A comprehensive and intelligent library that impressively meets all electric guitar needs.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VIR2 Electri6ity
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 229)
Liked this? Now read: In pictures: the best hi-tech gear of 2009
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Connect with Rhythm: via Twitter and Facebook
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter