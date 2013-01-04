New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2013)
Audiofile Engineering FiRe 2
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We've collated the latest plug-ins, apps, DJ gear and other hardware to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm, Total Guitar and Guitarist's test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 184, Future Music issue 259 and Guitarist issue 361.
"It all adds up to enough editing and signal-processing power to make your FiRe exports (to SoundCloud, Dropbox, iTunes or over FTP) far more polished than before."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
UltimateSoundBank Emulation One
"Emulation One also sounds great, although more work would be required to bed its idiosyncratic but utterly lovable tones into the modern mix - unless an overtly retro sound is your goal, in which case it becomes even more of a winner."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Toontrack EZkeys Upright Piano
"A pretty playable instrument, certainly, and arguably more characterful than its Grand sibling."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Softube Summit Audio Grand Channel
"Softube flex their analogue emulation muscles with this great bundle."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Wolfgang Palm PPG Wavegenerator
"One of the best, most professional synths on iPad, Wavegenerator will knock the socks off PPG fans and newcomers alike."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Togu Audio Line TAL-U-NO-LX
"Justifying the price tag, TAL-U-NO-LX sounds right on the money - hopefully TAL addicts won't mind paying for it!"
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Casio XW-P1 Synthesizer
"It tries a little too hard at times but the XW-P1 rewards your patience with some great features."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 261)
MOTU Track 16 Interface
"Great sound, flexibility on tap and the software/hardware relationship works well."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
IK Multimedia iRig Keys
"If you're looking for 'Pad powered keys, these are our new favourites."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
Unity Audio Boulders
"Big, bold and powerful, these are truly professional monitors - in the right room they will shine."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
Sontronics Sonora 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260
Mackie DL1608 iPad Mixer
"It might be small, but the big features could attract a new generation of Mackie lovers."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
Audio Technica AT2020 USB
"A solid workstation, with great keyboard sounds and DAW integration, at a good price."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
Brainworx bx_stereomaker
"Particularly useful for stereoising beats and thickening basses, bx_stereomaker is a powerful mixing tool."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
Electronic Music Works DX700
"This is a very niche product for a niche crowd, but it will transform the way you view the DX7 and if you're an FM nut, it'll take your beloved synth to the next level."
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
Dave Smith Instruments Mopho X4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
Focusrite Forte USB Interface
"Forte sounds great, integrates seamlessly and, while it's not very original, looks good."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 260)
D16 Group LusH-101
"An absolute classic taken to dazzling new heights, LuSH-101 proves to be well worth the wait, despite a few flaws."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
Cableguys Curve 2
"A superb synth with slick customisable waveforms and a brilliant cloud-based preset library."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)