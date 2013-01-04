New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2013)

Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We've collated the latest plug-ins, apps, DJ gear and other hardware to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm, Total Guitar and Guitarist's test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 184, Future Music issue 259 and Guitarist issue 361.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"It all adds up to enough editing and signal-processing power to make your FiRe exports (to SoundCloud, Dropbox, iTunes or over FTP) far more polished than before."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Audiofile Engineering FiRe 2

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)