New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2014)
Propellerhead Software Reason 8
If you're looking for up-to-date reviews of the best music-making software, keyboards, synths, plugins, DAWS, interfaces and other associated music tech gear, you've come to the right place.
MusicRadar's sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music offer some of the best independent gear reviews around, and you can find them all on the site.
Here, we've collected all of the reviews posted on MusicRadar throughout November and originally published in Computer Music issue 211 and Future Music 285/286. First up, it's the latest iteration of Reason...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Reason is still a great first-time buy. Those upgrading may feel short-changed, though, so knock a couple of marks off the score if you've already got v7."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Reason 8 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
u-he Bazille
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The next best thing to owning your own real-world modular system, Bazille is an incredible virtual synth that's an absolute joy to use."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: u-he Bazille review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
Cableguys VolumeShaper 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Our complaints are minor, and VolumeShaper 4 is already a go-to in our plugins folder. At this price, it's a winner."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cableguys VolumeShaper 4 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
Audio Damage Basic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"What a great idea! A simple three-oscillator synth that anyone can master in minutes, with a solid sound and enough modulation to keep things interesting."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Basic review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
Philips A5 Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You'll still be hard pushed to find a more durable headphone that can equal these on sound quality."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Philips A5 Pro review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 285)
sE Electronics ProMic Laser
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The ProMic Laser is a solid performer for the price and could give the Rode VideoMic a run for its money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: sE Electronics ProMic Laser review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 285)
IK Multimedia iRig MIDI2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's a little more expensive than we'd like, but it feels built to last and is undoubtedly useful to have lying around."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig MIDI2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 285)
Acustica Audio Blue EQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A beautifully realised, highly characterful recreation of a popular germanium-based EQ from the heyday of British pop."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Blue EQ review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
MeldaProduction MRhythmizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Fun and creative, MRhythmizer gets one over on its most obvious competitor with an onboard filter, great price and all the usual Melda niceties."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MRhythmizer review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
iZotope RX 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"iZotope have pulled another rabbit out of the hat with RX 4, the best restoration and repair suite ever conceived."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope RX 4 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
FabFilter Pro-Q 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Possibly the best EQ plugin on the market. Even without Spectrum Grab, Pro-Q 2 is amazing, but with it, it's unstoppable."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-Q 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
Zynaptiq Unchirp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As well as its miraculous ability to restore fidelity to compressed and process-damaged audio, Unchirp also turns out to be a serious creative tool."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zynaptiq Unchirp review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
Arturia iProphet
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's great fun, it does an amazing impression of the real thing (you even get all the factory presets), and we just can't get enough of it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia iProphet review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
Resident Audio T4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If your recording and playback needs are very simple, the T4 is a stunning performer."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Resident Audio T4 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
Spitfire Audio eDNA - Earth
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A huge library of electronic sounds created from quality orchestral samples. It'll take you days just to audition everything!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio eDNA - Earth review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 211)
Thermionic Culture The Rooster 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A truly great device, the Rooster is capable of enhancing every stage of the recording and mixing process."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thermionic Culture The Rooster 2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 285)
Native Instruments Komplete 10 Ultimate
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Komplete 10 Ultimate remains the most comprehensively spec'd bundle available today."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Komplete 10 Ultimate review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 285)
Moog Sub 37
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With a richer set of features and far fewer operational hurdles than its predecessor, the Sub 37 is superb."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Sub 37 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 285)
