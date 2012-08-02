New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2012)
24 products at a glance
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We've collated the latest plug-ins, hardware, iOS apps and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of the Computer Music and Future Music test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issues 180 and 181, and Future Music issue 255.
We begin by scoping out a fresh plug-in bundle from eaReckon…
NEXT: eaReckon Analog87 Series
eaReckon Analog87 Series (€99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A bargain-priced quintet of dynamics and EQ plug-ins that operate beautifully and sound fantastic.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: eaReckon Analog87 Series
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
112dB Big Blue Compressor (€149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Big Blue Compressor sounds amazing, can be pushed impressively hard and boasts a great feature-set.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 112dB Big Blue Compressor
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
Modartt Pianoteq 4 Pro (€399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Modartt's argument that you don't need samples to create a great-sounding software piano is becoming more compelling with each Pianoteq update.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Modartt Pianoteq 4 Pro
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
BUY: Modartt Pianoteq 4 Pro currently available from:
USA: Sweetwater
Sinevibes Reactive ($29)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A really fun, creative but sonically limited tool that's well worth a punt at this price.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Reactive
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
Roland R-Mix (£129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Fun and fairly effective, but for serious mix separation, R-Mix rather disappoints. Let's hope R-Mix Pro is in the works…”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland R-Mix
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
Photosounder SplineEQ ($19)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Innovative and powerful, SplineEQ would still be an essential buy if it cost five times as much!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Photosounder SplineEQ
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
Arturia MiniBrute (£429)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great little synth, which manages to pack a lot of punch into its modest frame.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia MiniBrute
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
BUY: Arturia MiniBrute currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Allen & Heath GS-R24 / M (from £5,549)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent desk packed with powerful features. A genuine bit of British ingenuity.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath GS-R24 / M
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
BUY: Allen & Heath GS-R24 / M currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
G-Raid Thunderbolt 4TB (£540)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The G-Raid Thunderbolt isn't cheap (and shelling out a further £40 for a lead smarts like a swig of vinegar) but if your Mac has the slot then we strongly recommend taking your storage seriously.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: G-Raid Thunderbolt 4TB
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
Lewitt LCT 240 (£250)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“There's plenty of competition (and at some lower price points) but we found it an excellent inexpensive stand in for its pricier big brother and a great all rounder for your studio.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lewitt LCT 240
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
BUY: Lewitt LCT 240 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music | DV247
US: Full Compass
Shure SRH1840 (£590)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Highly recommended for those who require mix accuracy but must keep levels low.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shure SRH1840
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
BUY: Shure SRH1840 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Cinesamples Piano In Blue ($129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A beautiful-sounding and effortlessly playable sampled piano. Nice!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cinesamples Piano In Blue
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
Waves NLS ($249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Waves proves once again that it has the ability to hit the top. An excellent plug-in.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves NLS
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
BUY: Waves NLS currently available from:
UK: DV247
US: Sweetwater
Universal Audio Apollo (£2149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A top-quality audio interface with the best DSP plug-in set on the market.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Apollo
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
BUY: Universal Audio Apollo currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Zynaptiq UNVEIL (€399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An amazing feat of software engineering, Unveil certainly delivers on its promise.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zynaptiq UNVEIL
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 255)
Subsonic Labs Wolfram ($80)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very capable semimodular effects plug‑in at a fair price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Subsonic Labs Wolfram
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
Sugar Bytes Cyclop ($139)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Unique, fun and powerful, though not the most versatile synth in the world.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Cyclop
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
BUY: Sugar Bytes Cyclop currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
MOTU MachFive 3 (£319)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A flexible and complete sound design environment that not only rivals Kontakt 5 as a sampler, but also is a splendid synth.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MOTU MachFive 3
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
BUY: MOTU MachFive 3 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
FXpansion Etch Red (€39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We have a feeling there are going tobe quite a few essential Rack Extensions appearing in the Propellerhead shop over the coming months, but we don't think we'll see a better filter than this one any time soon.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion Etch Red
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
Cinematic Samples Cinematic Strings 2 (£375)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Overall a phenomenal package for the money.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cinematic Samples Cinematic Strings 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
Tangible FX iMoov (£2.49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A nicely designed, impressively responsive app that any computer musician would enjoy and possibly find useful.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tangible FX iMoov
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
Propellerhead Software Polar (€55)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great way to sex up your mixdowns in just about anygenre, from the most banging house choonz up to and including acoustic folk.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Polar
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
BUY: Propellerhead Software Polar currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Propellerhead Software Radical Piano (€79)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“In the end, this is just a piano – and not a world-class one.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Radical Piano
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
BUY: Propellerhead Software Radical Piano currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Propellerhead Software Pulsar (€39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For experimental minds, Pulsar is currently the only essential Propellerhead Rack Extension. Even better, it's free until 1 October 2012!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Pulsar
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 181)
BUY: Propellerhead Software Pulsar currently available from:
US: Sweetwater