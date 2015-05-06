Get the Muscle Shoals drum sound in your DAW

Some studios are more than just recording facilities: they're landmarks in the history of popular music. FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, is one such place, and now users of Toontrack's EZdrummer 2 can get the sound of five complete kits that were sampled there courtesy of the Southern Soul EZX expansion pack.

The likes of Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Otis Redding all made classic recordings within FAME's walls, backed by the legendary group of session musicians known as The Swampers.

Swampers guitarist Jimmy Johnson advised on period gear selection and mic placement during the creation of the Southern Soul EZX, which is designed to give you the classic crisp, dense and saturated drum sound.

The expansion features five kits from Ludwig, Gretsch, Pearl and Sakae, and both '60s and '70s setups (one uses all-mono miking techniques and the other a full stereo setup). There are also leakage mics for vocals, guitar, piano and upright bass, which were all set up in their original spots in the room.

Find out how the Southern Soul EZX was created in the video above. You can learn more on the Toontrack website, where the expansion can be purchased for €69.