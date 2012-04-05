New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2012)
Cubase 6.5 (£508)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest synths, plug-ins, DAWs, interfaces, iOS apps and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythmm Total Guitar and Guitarist’s test teams.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Cubase 6.5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Cubase is as terrific as ever, and with its new features and two very cool synths, we reckon 6.5 justifies the upgrade fee."
4.5 out of 5
Heavyocity Damage (€299)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"More specific than previous Heavyocity outings but just as awesome, this is a superb source of dramatic percussion."
4.5 out of 5
PocketLabWorks iRiffPort (£89)
MusicRadar's verdict
"A versatile, handy little device."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PocketLabWorks iRiffPort
BUY: PocketLabWorks iRiffPort currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Toontrack EZmix 2 (£115)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you need a suite of effects and don't know where to start with mixing, we'd highly recommend it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack EZmix 2
BUY: Toontrack EZmix 2 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Steinberg CMC USB controllers
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Interesting controllers, but only time will tell if they can wrestle users away from their mice."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg CMC USB controllers
BUY: Steinberg CMC USB controllers currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Wave Alchemy Pro-II (£40)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The Pro-II takes the Pro-One as its sonic starting point and updates it solidly for the 21st century."
4.5 out of 5
Presonus AudioBox 22VSL (£199)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An interface and DAW package with low latency that could find a home in many project studios."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Presonus AudioBox 22VSL
BUY: Presonus AudioBox 22VSL currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
IK iRig MIDI (€55)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The iRig MIDI is easy to use, highly versatile and with mini USB power while you use it, is one step ahead of the pack."
4.5 out of 5
BUY: IK iRig MIDI currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Prodipe IEM3 in-ear monitors (£40)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Ideal for studio work and if you plain ol' love it loud."
4 out of 5
MXL Trio ($99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you're looking for a quick and easy microphone for podcasts, web-chats and demos the Trio is certainly worth considering."
4 out of 5
AAS Chromaphone (£127)
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"AAS's refined approach to acoustic percussion can bring a vibrant colour to your sound palate."
4.5 out of 5
BUY: AAS Chromaphone currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Analogue Solutions Leipzig-S (£649)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A flexible synth that excels at raw and percussive tones. The sequencer is a great addition."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Leipzig-S
BUY: Analogue Solutions Leipzig-S currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Alesis 3632 Compressor (£100)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"By no means high-end, but the 3632 offers significant improvements on the popular 3630 sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis 3632 Compressor
BUY: Alesis 3632 Compressor currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Beat Kangz Beat Thang (£799)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It's a mixed bag but we wish it well."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Beat Kangz Beat Thang
---
BUY: Beat Kangz Beat Thang currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Yonac Shredder (£3.99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you have an iPad this will be more fun for much longer than spending your four quid on that pint and pork scratchings."
4 out of 5
Presonus Audiobox 44VSL (£289)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A very practical compact audio interface: a great starter pack for the beginner or a worthwhile upgrade from a basic two in/two out interface if you want to expand your facilities."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Presonus Audiobox 44VSL
BUY: Presonus Audiobox 44VSL currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Positive Grid Jam Up Pro (£6.99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A reasonably-priced and feature-packed guitar jam station for the iPad. The deluge begins…"
4.5 out of 5
Line 6 POD HD Pro (£629)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A solid choice if you want modelled amp and effects sounds in your studio or your live rack."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 POD HD Pro
BUY: Line 6 POD HD Pro currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Best Service Nitron (£129)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Synth-based sample packs are ten a penny, but Nitron stands head and shoulders above the vast majority of them."
4.5 out of 5
UltimateSoundBank Emulation II (€179)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There's real substance here, not just wistful nostalgia."
4 out of 5
IK Multimedia SampleTank iOS (£13.99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There's a free version of SampleTank on the iTunes App Store, and we would emphatically recommend trying it before buying."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia SampleTank iOS
BUY: IK Multimedia SampleTank iOS currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
ProjectSAM Orchestral Essentials (£359)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Cut to the chase with this wide-ranging library"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ProjectSAM Orchestral Essentials
BUY: ProjectSAM Orchestral Essentials currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
VirSyn iVoxel (£6.99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you're at all into vocoding and/or resynthesis, this is one app that definitely needs to be on your iOS device."
4.5 out of 5
Toontrack Roots SDX (£209)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Whichever weapon you choose, this is a great drum library…"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Roots SDX
BUY: Toontrack Roots SDX currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Kush Audio UBK-1 ($199)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Sonically stunning, UBK-1 excels at bringing authentic, flavoursome analogue character to drums, acoustic instruments and mixes."
4.5 out of 5
BUY: Kush Audio UBK-1 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
FXpansion Tremor (£99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Stunning sounds, endless depth and sublime sequencing make Tremor the ultimate virtual analogue drum machine."
5 out of 5
BUY: FXpansion Tremor currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Softube Summit Audio TLA-100A
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A studio classic, the TLA-100A brings diamond-standard volume levelling and tube saturation to your desktop. Beautiful!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Summit Audio TLA-100A
BUY: Softube Summit Audio TLA-100A currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Eventide Omnipressor (£119)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This slightly kooky unit will nicely complement more meat-and-potatoes dynamics tools."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide Omnipressor
BUY: Eventide Omnipressor currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Flux Elixir (€149)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Quick and easy to use, impressively transparent and multichannel-capable, Elixir is a versatile and powerful limiter."
4.5 out of 5
BUY: Flux Elixir currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
EastWest Hollywood Brass ($995)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Hollywood Brass Diamond is quite possibly the ultimate professional solo/section brass ROMpler - hear it and weep."
4.5 out of 5