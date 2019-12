UK production duo Freemasons premiered the video for new track Bring It Back earlier this week, and it turns out that this stop motion promo stars not James Wiltshire and Russell Smalls (the members of said duo), but a whole load of Lego and music technology gear.

Give it a watch and see how many studio classics you can spot. If you're of a remixing bent also bear in mind that you can download the Bring It Back stem files via SoundCloud.