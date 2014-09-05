New Akai Rhythm Wolf video demo appears

We got a first taste of what the Akai Rhythm Wolf is capable of back in July, but now a new video demo has appeared that we suspect may feature the actual production model.

It comes from a third party - Colectivo Triangular - and features all the elements of this analogue drum machine and bass synth. We're told that almost everything was recorded in real time, though the bassline near the start of the video was overdubbed.

Of course, the jury will be out on how well the Rhythm Wolf performs and sounds until we've got our hands on the finished product, but we're sensing that a release may not be too far away. The device is still expected to retail for $199.