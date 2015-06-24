Native Instruments reveals more about its Stems multi-track audio format

Following a semi-soft launch in March, Native Instruments has now started to go big on its new Stems multi-track audio format, which enables producers to create files that contain four split-up elements (eg, drums, bass, melody and vocals).

The theory is that Stem files will offer more creative options for the likes of DJs and remixers, though they'll also play back as mixed stereo audio in any software that supports MP4.

You can get an overview of what the Stems format is and does in the video above, while the new Stems website explains in more detail why you might actually care about it and want to make use of it.

One thing that isn't yet available, though, is the Stem Creator Tool, the standalone authoring application that will import your four track elements and then pump out a Stem file. This will be offered as a free download later in the summer.