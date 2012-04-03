Native Instruments announces Traktor Remixed

PRESS RELEASE: Native Instruments today announced Traktor Remixed - a comprehensive revision of the Traktor range to coincide with the imminent arrival of Traktor Pro 2.5.

Due for release on May 30th - the same day as the Traktor Kontrol F1 add-on controller - Traktor Pro 2.5 is the catalyst for many important changes in the Traktor portfolio that aim to simplify the Traktor product range for DJs.

All users of Traktor Pro 2 and Traktor Duo 2 will receive a free update to the latest Pro 2.5 software as soon as it is available. The updated software version introduces the innovative Remix Decks, which allow DJs to creatively remix and rearrange tracks before and during their actual performance. As of today, users of Traktor Duo 2 and Traktor Scratch Duo 2 will receive a free upgrade to Traktor Pro 2.

TraktorR Pro 2 software comes free with every Traktor hardware

From today onwards, every Traktor hardware item will automatically come with the latest full Traktor Pro 2 version free of charge, which can then be comfortably updated to Pro 2.5 on its release.

This applies to all Traktor audio interfaces, controllers and scratch systems and is especially attractive to new customers. Traktor Pro 2 previously retailed for $229/199 EUR and is now available with the Traktor Audio 2 interface, for instance, for just $119/99 EUR.

Special upgrade offer for old Traktor versions

Users still running pre-Pro 2 versions of Traktor software can upgrade to the latest version, thanks to a time-limited offer. Owners of software-only versions (Traktor 1 to 3, Traktor Pro and Traktor Duo), as well as DJs using Traktor Scratch, Traktor Scratch Pro or Traktor Scratch Duo, can update to the latest version for $44,50/39,50 EUR until April 30th 2012.

Changes to audio interfaces and scratch systems

The audio interfaces Traktor Audio 10 and Traktor Audio 6 are now exclusively available with their respective digital vinyl systems. Traktor Scratch A10 (renamed from Traktor Scratch Pro 2), features the 10-channel interface, and is now available at the new price of $559/499 EUR. Similarly, Traktor Scratch A6 (previously called Traktor Scratch Duo 2), contains the 6-channel Traktor Audio 6 and can now be purchased for $339/299 EUR.

New pricing for other products

This "remix" of the Traktor range also means permanent new price points for a number of products. The Traktor Pro 2 software can now be purchased at the NI Online Shop for $89/79 EUR (previously $229/199 EUR), while Traktor Kontrol S2 now costs $559/499 EUR.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Native Instruments.

