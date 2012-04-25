Native Instruments announces 'major recruiting campaign'

Looking for a new job? Native Instruments has just launched a new 'Career Centre' on its website, and is currently advertising roles in areas such as development, product design, product management and marketing.

Of its new campaign, NI says: "we're looking for people with both the left and right brain fully engaged - exceptional individuals with strong analytical minds and a passion for music and technology. Join an extraordinary team and shape with us the Future of Sound."

Roles are available in NI's Berlin and Los Angeles offices: you can find details of all of them on the Native Instruments website. Official release below.

Native Instruments recruiting campaign press release

Native Instruments has just launched a major recruiting initiative that comprises both a comprehensive advertising campaign and a highly functional new online careers section. "It's the unique people at NI that shape our products and define what this company is all about", comments Native Instruments' CEO Daniel Haver. "This is why we treat recruiting with the very same dedication that we already put into our products". The goal of this exceptional initiative is to find the very best candidates for the numerous open positions available at the company's Berlin and Los Angeles offices, covering various departments and disciplines.

The new NI recruiting campaign uses the slogan 'Dual Brains. Wanted.' to convey the dual nature of Native Instruments' business. It refers to the necessity of both logical and creative skills across all positions - a key factor that enables the company to create and market their highly innovative, integrated digital music products efficiently. "Native Instruments is not only a company, but a mindset, in which creative passion and enthusiasm for music and technology meets with highly professional skills and attitudes", Daniel Haver explains. Spearheaded by a manifesto video representing the work and design ethic of the company, the campaign also features worldwide print and online advertisements. It was created in cooperation with the leading creative agency M&C Saatchi.

Complementing the campaign, a sophisticated new 'Career Center' section on the NI website allows users to easily find the most relevant job opportunities. After three years of continuous major growth and now counting over 300 employees of more than 25 nationalities, Native Instruments is continually looking for talented individuals in various disciplines. There are currently over 30 open positions, with particular focus on product design, software and hardware development, and project management.