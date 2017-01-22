NAMM 2017: Moog Music ditches the synths to honour old friends

NAMM 2017: Moog Music Inc. has taken the bold step of not showing any products at this year's show; instead, the North Carolina firm has taken the opportunity to celebrate some of the legends that passed away in 2016.

It's generally accepted that 2016 was a horror show when it came to losing great musicians. Not wanting to wallow in the sadness, Moog has taken the opportunity to celebrate some of those people it held most dear.

The booth, this year, has been turned into an installation focussing on artists, pioneers and performers of electronic music - including Don Buchla, Keith Emerson and Bernie Worrell. They have been celebrated in a heartwarming engagement with show-goers on social media.

Attendees have been invited to take stock and reflect on the people who helped to shape musical history.

Armed with a photograph of a quote from one of the featured legends that resonates with them, show goers have then been asked to post the image on Twitter to be in with a chance of winning a 'creative tool'.

The prizes up for grabs range from a humble notepad, all the way up to a Moog Model D.

Moog believes that "legends never die, they multiply," and it wants to empower the next generation of 'legends' by giving away a whole bunch of synths over the whole weekend. These also include Werkstatt ø1 and Mother-32 modules.

All good deeds aside, we are sure that Moog will, no doubt, be dropping new products this year. When that'll be we're not sure, but we can't wait to see what's coming next.