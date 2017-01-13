NAMM 2017: Acon Digital offers improved audio editing, mastering and restoration in Acoustica 7

Acoustica Premium Edition 7 offers a wide range of tools for getting your audio into shape.

NAMM 2017: Acon Digital is set to release version 7 of Acoustica Premium Edition, its cross-platform audio editing, mastering and restoration software.

The application is said to have been "re-implemented" from scratch, and now includes a spectral editing mode that enables precise restoration work on specific time and frequency regions. Tools from Acon's Digital Restoration Suite - DeNoise, DeHum, DeClick and DeClip - are built in, as is the processing from the company's Equalize, Verberate and Multiply plugins.

For dynamics processing, there's Limit, a brickwall limiter, while Dynamics combines a compressor and an expander (Dynamics is also offered in a multiband flavour). Other processing tools include Dither, Phono Filter (an emulation of analogue pre-emphasis filter curves), Vitalize (for adding synthetic high-frequency content) and Time Stretch. VST and AU plugins are supported, too.

Acoustica Premium Edition 7's windows are dockable, so you can configure your workspace as you like, and there are multiple metering options. There's support for surround formats up to 7.1, batch processing and the creation of Redbook-compatible audio CDs.

Acoustica Premium Edition 7 will be available from the Acon Digital website priced at $199 in the second quarter of 2017. There'll also be a feature-limited Standard Edition, which will cost $59.