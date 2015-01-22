NAMM 2015: Waldorf launches Nave synth for PC/Mac and updates plugin bundle

NAMM 2015: Already a hit on the iPad, Waldorf's Nave synth is coming to desktop platforms, while the the second version of the Waldorf Edition plugin bundle is also on the way.

The PC/Mac version of Nave promises all the features of its acclaimed iOS forebear. Its specs include two independent advanced wavetable oscillators per voice with saw, triangle, PWM, white and pink noise (and up to eight-oscillator Überwave); two ring modulators; a multimode filter (with LP/ BP/ HP, 12 dB, and 24 dB settings); three envelopes; and two LFOs.

Waldorf Edition 2, meanwhile, is most notable for its redesigned interface, though new effects are also part of the deal. It includes the PPG Wave 2.2V and Attack percussion synths, as well as the D-Pole filter plugin.

The desktop version of Nave will be available in VST/AU/RTAS formats for Mac and PC priced at €149. Waldorf Edition 2 will be a VST/AU bundle and will retail for €69. Look out for both products in the second quarter of the year, and find out more on the Waldorf website.