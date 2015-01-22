NAMM 2015: Roger Linn's LinnStrument: hands-on!

Image 1 of 3 Yes, that's THE Roger. Roger Linn Image 2 of 3 Roger Linn Image 3 of 3 Roger Linn's hands

NAMM 2015: Roger Linn, LM-1/LinnDrum creator and MPC designer, is undoubtedly a pioneer of musical performance. We caught up with him at his booth at the 2015 NAMM Show to get hands-on with his new performance MIDI controller, the LinnStrument.

Its grid-arranged pads plot musical notes in a similar layout to a stringed instrument (as opposed to the regular on-off messages' that a regular MIDI keyboard outputs), providing three dimensions of performance with each key press. Downwards pressure affects velocity, left/right movement relates to pitch/vibrato, and up/down movements affect timbre.

Roger was happy to jam out a selection of computer-generated sounds - saxophone, upright bass, electric guitar and more - showing off the innovative per-note modulations that can be achieved. We're truly impressed at the range of expression he achieved in his short performances, giving us a real glimpse into the future of MIDI control.

Take a look at our photos to see Roger himself performing on the LinnStrument.