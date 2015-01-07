NAMM 2015: Casio announces XW-PD1 groovebox and XW-DJ1 controller

NAMM 2015: We told you about the teaser yesterday, and we can now confirm that Casio is set to release not one but two 'Trackformer' products: the XW-PD1 groovebox and the XW-DJ1 DJ controller.

The groovebox is arguably the most intriguing; it features the sound engine from Casio's XW synths and a number of preset patterns in a variety of electronic styles. There are 16 velocity-sensitive pads and four knobs, while it appears that the 16 light-up buttons surrounding the pads form a kind of circular step sequencer.

A range of drum sounds is included, as is a selection of DSP effects. Expect the XW-PD1 to ship March priced at £399.

On a platter

The XW-DJ1 controller has a similar form factor, but offers a 7-inch platter that's designed to replicate the feel of an analogue turntable. It's designed to integrate with Algoriddim's djay2, and offers control of cue points, tempo sync, effects, looping and more. The XW-DJ1 will be shipping this month priced at $299.

We're hoping to get our hands on both of these products at the NAMM Show, which kicks off on 22 January. Expect more details to appear soon on the Casio website.