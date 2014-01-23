NAMM 2014: M-Audio debuts HDH50 headphones

That plastic exterior is actually reinforced with steel and aluminium gun metal

NAMM 2014: M-Audio has unveiled a new set of headphones, the HDH50, designed for use in the studio and claims they provides excellent isolation and sound reproduction.

The HDH50s also boast a pretty impressive list of durable components, including aluminium and steel "reinforcements", 50mm neodymium drivers and a padded, closed-back design for isolation and comfort during long studio sessions.

Thought the sales pitch is directed towards the "studio", we reckon the HDH50s are likely to win many fans outside of pro facilities - flexible cabling, in the form of 1/8" and 1/4" adapters, plus an included built-in mic cable would certainly indicate that this is the intention of the firm, too.

Street price is estimated to be around the $199.99 USD/ €179.99/ £149.99 mark. Check out the full press release below.

M-Audio HDH50 headphones press release

Cumberland, RI, USA - January 22, 2014. M-Audio, industry-leading manufacturer of award-winning computer interface and studio integration solutions, announces the introduction of its studio-grade HDH50 headphones.

New for 2014, the HDH50 headphones combine critical sound reproduction with tremendous audio isolation for dependable studio monitoring and mixing.

Built for the rigors of recording studio use, the aluminum and steel reinforced HDH50 headphones fuse unequaled build-quality with trustworthy, high-definition detail.

Providing both comfort and extreme audio isolation, the around-the-ear, closed-back design prevents signal bleed into adjacent microphones during marathon recording sessions.

"With the HDH50 headphones, we have created a precision monitoring system that provides isolation from the environment, plus long-term comfort for extended studio sessions," said JC Sutherland, Product Manager at M-Audio.

Features:

Studio-grade quality, tuning, and frequency response

50mm neodymium drivers provide critical audio detail

Gunmetal aluminum and steel construction

Closed-back design prevents sound from leaking in or out

Around-the-ear padding remains comfortable during long sessions

Audio cable with 1/8" connector; 1/4" adapter included

Communication cable with built-in microphone included

HDH50 headphones are available with an estimated street price of $199.99 USD/ €179.99/ £149.99.