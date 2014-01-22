NAMM 2014: Elektron confirms Analog Rytm drum machine

NAMM 2014: Elektron's new drum Analog Rytm machine is out of its perspex box and on show in Anaheim.

Taking the view (possibly) that everybody spells 'rhythm' wrong anyway so there's no point in even trying to get it right, Elektron has treated us to an overview of the Analog Rytm that you can watch above. The specs are as follows:

8-voice analogue drum machine

Sample support

Analogue filter and distortion per voice

12 velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads

Reverb and delay send effects

Step sequencer

Performance-orientated beat control

Analogue master compressor and distortion

The Analog Rytm will cost $1549/€1489 when it's released some time on the first quarter of 2014. Here's what Elektron has to say about it.

Elektron Analog Rytm details

The Analog Rytm is a one-stop solution beat machine. Distinguished by the power of analog drum sounds fused with samples. Perfected by the immediacy of drum pads coupled with Elektron sequencing.

A more powerful drum machine

The Analog Rytm pushes the limit of what is possible to achieve with a single machine. The eight analog drum voices take advantage of several dedicated analog circuit designs, each of them fine-tuned for generating specific analog drum sounds. For ultimate percussive flexibility, every voice can also be spiced up with customizable samples. The perfect unity of analog drum sounds and samples simply goes beyond.

Beats with character

Plenty of tools are available for shaping the vibe of the beats. Affect every voice with its own analog multimode filter and analog distortion circuit. To add shimmer and polish to the rhythms, the reverb and delay send FX will prove invaluable. And before the beats hit the sound system, the analog compressor and analog distortion of the master channel will ensure proper pump and grit. The sound of the Analog Rytm has no match.

Maximized playability

The twelve back-lit, velocity and pressure sensitive drum pads offer beat smiths a quick and spontaneous way of creating rhythms. At the same time, the critically acclaimed Elektron step sequencer offers features like manipulating sounds on a per sequencer step basis. The combination of drum pads and step sequencing gives both instant results and the opportunity of detailed editing. The ultimate beat is just around the corner.