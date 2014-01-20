NAMM 2014: New Elektron drum machine on the way?

NAMM 2014: Elektron has been storing its new NAMM release as if it were a hibernating tortoise - tucked away in a box.

But now that box has been opened, and we can see that the company been hiding what appears to be not a reclusive hard-shelled reptile, but a drum machine of some description.

We can see that there's a grid of Maschine-style coloured pads, plus a plentiful control set. There's talk of this being an update to Elektron's popular Machinedrum, though that's pure speculation at this stage.

We'll have more details later this week - as, presumably, will the Elektron website.