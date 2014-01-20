Image 1 of 3 Behringer X32 cover NAMM 2014: Decksaver unveils new mixing desk covers Image 2 of 3 Allen & Heath QU16 cover Allen & Heath QU16 cover Image 3 of 3 Presonus 16.4.2 cover Presonus 16.4.2 cover

NAMM 2014: Decksaver is best known as the manufacturer of high quality covers for various items of DJ equipment, but now the firm is expanding its product range with a new series of digital mixing desk protectors, dubbed the Decksaver Pro series.

The first run of Decksavers will include covers for popular desks, including the Allen & Heath QU16, the PreSonus 16.4.2 and the Behringer X32. Decksaver promises the new gear will not just prevent the penetration from grime and dust during desk downtime, but also offer high-strength, flight case-friendly transit protection.

Also on offer from the firm is the Decksaver LE range, which offers light weight versions of some of Decksaver's existing popular DJ gear protectors, kicking off with a cover for the Pioneer DDJ-SB.

Decksaver Pro and LE press release

A new era of professional audio protection has begun. Following their success in the DJ audio equipment sector selling their famous brand of super strength covers, Decksaver are appearing at the NAMM music trade show in Anaheim, California on the 23rd January, 2014. This is where Decksaver has chosen to launch two new ranges: Decksaver Pro and Decksaver LE.

Decksaver Pro

As the name suggests, Decksaver Pro will cater for the professional audio market - in particular digital mixing desks - offering peace of mind to artists, engineers and studios worldwide.

Three new Decksaver covers are in production, designed for the most demanding environments. They are the Allen & Heath QU16, the PreSonus 16.4.2 and the Behringer X32. The new covers are custom made from super strong polycarbonate to fit like a glove. The covers shield faders and knobs from dust and are designed to slide into flight cases for ultimate protection during transportation.

Decksaver LE

The Decksaver LE (light edition) is aimed squarely at the individual DJ market. The covers are still made from super strong polycarbonate but the weight reduction will give DJ's premium protection at an affordable price.

Quality has become a trademark of Decksaver covers. The brand is driven by this ethos to engineer solutions for the musical pioneers who need them most. The Pioneer DDJ-SB cover launches this range.

Decksaver goes from strength to strength

Decksaver has been in operation since 2008. The brand is already a household name for DJ's who work in the demanding environments of the night- club circuit. In a short space of time 80,000 units have been sold to individual venues, studios and DJ's, across the globe.

They have become an essential component and are gradually covering the world. After 6 fantastic years, founder Mustafa El-Etriby is taking advantage of new opportunities to further develop the brand.

His vision led the company towards a niche in the DJ gear market and his enterprise has seen the brand go from strength to strength. He is enthusiastic about the prospect of gaining new territory.He said:

"We are excited to be able to expand the Decksaver range to a wider audience. They are an investment that will extend the life of audio equipment wherever they may be. There is a vibrant market for our products and we are confident we can add further value to the music industry."

