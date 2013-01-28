NAMM 2013: Tascam shows two new audio interfaces

Tascam US-322
Tascam US-366
NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The US-322 and US-366 are the next line of audio interfaces from the leading professional and home recording manufacturer, TASCAM.
These interfaces combine compelling new technologies like on-board digital mixers (DSP Mixer) and on-board digital effects (DSP Effects) along with advances on the wildly popular US-122mkII and US-144mkII interfaces. The US-322 and US-366 sport similar aluminum casings for the same rugged reliability plus new improved HDDA (High Definition Discrete Architecture) mic pres. These HDDA Mic Pres offer a wider frequency response (10Hz to 68kHz), high S/N ratio (98dB), low EIN (-120dBu) and low THD+N (0.0045%); qualities rarely achieved in interfaces this affordable.
These all-new interfaces boast low S/N ratio, low THD and the US-366 flaunts 24bit/192kHz recording; certifying these as the best sounding interfaces to be released by TASCAM yet. The 2-in/2-out US-322 features 1 Mic XLR/Line-Guitar TRS input, 1 Mic XLR/Line TRS input, 2 Line TRS and 2 Line RCA outputs. The 6-in/4-out or 4-in/6-out US-366 adds 2 Line RCA inputs and 1 Digital RCA/Optical input/output. One click of the top-loaded "Mixer Panel" button will access TASCAM's new mixing console screen and on-board insert/send effects for easy-to-use, versatile recording. The digital mixer offers two operational modes, multi-track mode and stereo-mix mode.
After months of organized tests by TASCAM's esteemed engineers and R&D department, the new TASCAM interfaces are guaranteed to offer new luxuries, reliability and value not found before in competing models. TASCAM's US-322 and US-366 are bundled with Cubase LE6, feature easy-to-use controls, amazing quality, and feature-rich technology, advantages sure to please professional and amateur recording artists alike.
Features
Both US-322 and US-366
- 2 - XLR mic inputs with HDDA mic pres and +48V phantom power
- On-board digital mixer - "Multi-track mode" or "Stereo mix mode" selectable
- On-board Effects:
- Insert: Compressor, EQ
- Send: Reverb
- Low latency monitoring
- Prepared for Internet broadcasting and movie file creating/editing (Stereo Mix Mode)
- Dedicated monitor mixing (Multi-Track Mode)
- Mixer panel provides users intuitive operation on PC for sound mixing and activating effects.
- MON MIX volume provides easy operation for adjusting level balance from external devices and PC.
- Output selector for each output; selectable between internal mixer output and PC sound.
- 2 balanced XLR microphone/TRS line inputs. L channel can be switched to Guitar Input for high-impedance support.
- TRS balanced Line Outputs
- 1/4" TRS headphone output
- USB 2.0 bus-powered
- Cubase LE6 is included
- Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 8 support
- Mac OSX Snow Leopard, Lion, and Mountain Lion support
US-322 Only - ESP: $149.99
- 2-in/2-out USB audio interface
- Up to 24bit/96kHz recording
- RCA line outputs (Signal is the same as the TRS balanced line outputs)
US-366 Only - ESP: $199.99
- 6-in/4-out or 4-in/6-out USB interface depending on the setting of line 3 and line 4.
- Up to 24bit/192kHz recording
- RCA or optical digital input
- RCA and optical digital output
- REMOTE connector: The DAW transport can be controlled by an optional remote controller, RC-3F: foot switch.