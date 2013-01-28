NAMM 2013: Tascam shows two new audio interfaces

Image 1 of 2 Tascam US-322. Tascam US-322

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The US-322 and US-366 are the next line of audio interface s from the leading professional and home recording manufacturer, TASCAM.

These interfaces combine compelling new technologies like on-board digital mixers (DSP Mixer) and on-board digital effects (DSP Effects) along with advances on the wildly popular US-122mkII and US-144mkII interfaces. The US-322 and US-366 sport similar aluminum casings for the same rugged reliability plus new improved HDDA (High Definition Discrete Architecture) mic pres. These HDDA Mic Pres offer a wider frequency response (10Hz to 68kHz), high S/N ratio (98dB), low EIN (-120dBu) and low THD+N (0.0045%); qualities rarely achieved in interfaces this affordable.

These all-new interfaces boast low S/N ratio, low THD and the US-366 flaunts 24bit/192kHz recording; certifying these as the best sounding interfaces to be released by TASCAM yet. The 2-in/2-out US-322 features 1 Mic XLR/Line-Guitar TRS input, 1 Mic XLR/Line TRS input, 2 Line TRS and 2 Line RCA outputs. The 6-in/4-out or 4-in/6-out US-366 adds 2 Line RCA inputs and 1 Digital RCA/Optical input/output. One click of the top-loaded "Mixer Panel" button will access TASCAM's new mixing console screen and on-board insert/send effects for easy-to-use, versatile recording. The digital mixer offers two operational modes, multi-track mode and stereo-mix mode.

After months of organized tests by TASCAM's esteemed engineers and R&D department, the new TASCAM interfaces are guaranteed to offer new luxuries, reliability and value not found before in competing models. TASCAM's US-322 and US-366 are bundled with Cubase LE6, feature easy-to-use controls, amazing quality, and feature-rich technology, advantages sure to please professional and amateur recording artists alike.

Features

Both US-322 and US-366

2 - XLR mic inputs with HDDA mic pres and +48V phantom power

On-board digital mixer - "Multi-track mode" or "Stereo mix mode" selectable

On-board Effects:

Insert: Compressor, EQ

Send: Reverb

Low latency monitoring

Prepared for Internet broadcasting and movie file creating/editing (Stereo Mix Mode)

Dedicated monitor mixing (Multi-Track Mode)

Mixer panel provides users intuitive operation on PC for sound mixing and activating effects.

MON MIX volume provides easy operation for adjusting level balance from external devices and PC.

Output selector for each output; selectable between internal mixer output and PC sound.

2 balanced XLR microphone/TRS line inputs. L channel can be switched to Guitar Input for high-impedance support.

TRS balanced Line Outputs

1/4" TRS headphone output

USB 2.0 bus-powered

Cubase LE6 is included

Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 8 support

Mac OSX Snow Leopard, Lion, and Mountain Lion support

US-322 Only - ESP: $149.99

2-in/2-out USB audio interface

Up to 24bit/96kHz recording

RCA line outputs (Signal is the same as the TRS balanced line outputs)

US-366 Only - ESP: $199.99